County prepares for COVID-19

Sauk County Public Health and Sauk County Emergency Management hosted an informational meeting on March 10 at the Ho-Chunk Nation regarding the evolving worldwide COVID-19 outbreak. The Health Department shared the effects and symptoms of this disease with more than 100 public and private partners, as well as information on how organizations and agencies serving the needs of Sauk County residents can prepare for this potential public health threat.

To receive ongoing updates, sign up for Nixle, Sauk County’s emergency preparedness communication system. Text “888777” and enter a zip code to be signed up.

At this time there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sauk County. The best way to prevent COVID-19 infection is to stay home if not feeling well; stay away from people who are sick; wash hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds, or use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol; cover coughs and sneezes by sneezing into a tissue and throwing it away.