The Republican Party of Juneau County elected a new slate of officers at its Feb. 4 Annual Caucus. The new officers are, Bob Simonds, chair, Ken Van Doren, vice-chair, Bill Riley, treasurer and Michel Baumel, secretary.

The party office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Monday at the old Masonic Lodge, 304 S. Adams St., New Lisbon. The 2023 kickoff general membership meeting is from 7-9 p.m. Feb. 20, Presidents Day. Then, from 7-9 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month, until further notice.