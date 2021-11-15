 Skip to main content
County resource concerns survey deadline is Friday
County resource concerns survey deadline is Friday

JUNEAU — The Dodge County Land and Water Conservation Department resource concerns survey deadline is Friday. It is available at co.dodge.wi.gov/departments/departments-e-m/land-and-water-conservation/2021-dodge-county-resource-concern-survey or call 920-386-3660 to receive a copy in the mail.

