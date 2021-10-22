JUNEAU — The Dodge County Land and Water Conservation Department is starting the process of rewriting its Land and Water Resource Plan for 2022-2032 and seeks the public’s input on resource concerns with a survey available at co.dodge.wi.gov/departments/departments-e-m/land-and-water-conservation/2021-dodge-county-resource-concern-survey. The survey is also available by mail by calling 920-386-3660. The surveys are due Nov. 19.
County seeks resource concerns with survey
