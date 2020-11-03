County shooting range reopens Thursday

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, in partnership with the Columbia County Shooting Alliance, will reopen the Columbia County Shooting Range on King Road after the completion of range improvements and establishment of user regulations.

The range will re-open Thursday and be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Tuesdays. The facility will close every Wednesday for maintenance and law enforcement training.

The completed range improvements include backstop repairs; new target stands and holders; and 100-yard shooting shed repairs and a new storage building on the site.

The 25-foot handgun range will remain closed until a bullet catcher is in place. This project is planned for next spring. Therefore, no handgun or pistol will be allowed for shooting at the rifle or shotgun ranges this fall.

The range rules are posted on site as well as range safety etiquette. Users will be expected to read and to follow the instructions detailed on these important signs.

All visitors should bring their own personal protection equipment such as face masks, gloves and sanitizer. To prevent gatherings, people waiting to utilize the range due to space availability will be encouraged to wait in their vehicles. Upon completion of shooting activities all customers will be encouraged to leave the property immediately to reduce lingering customers visiting with others. Visitors are encouraged to check the DNR’s Public Shooting Ranges webpage and individual range websites where available for updates regarding changes to range operations.