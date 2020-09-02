County to hold hazardous clean sweep event

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sauk County will hold a hazardous clean sweep event from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 at the former Sauk County landfill, E8795 Evergreen Lane, Baraboo.

Homeowners, agricultural enterprises and businesses may dispose of hazardous products and items that pose an environmental risk, such as pesticides and toxic cleaning products at no charge. Fees will be charged for tires, some electronic items and appliances.

Due to COVID-19, all participants must stay in their vehicles at all times; items located in the cab or passenger seats of vehicles will not be accepted. All items being dropped off should be loaded into the rear of the vehicle, trunk, truck bed, or trailer; all electronic items need to be cleaned/wiped down before they are brought to the event. Electronic items that are not cleaned/wiped down may not be accepted by staff.

Businesses that qualify as Very Small Quantity Generators are required to preregister by Sept. 18. To register, contact Chris Bahlow of Veolia at 715-298-2623.