County to hold hazardous clean sweep event

Sauk County will hold a hazardous clean sweep event from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 24 at the former Sauk County landfill, E8795 Evergreen Lane, Baraboo.

Homeowners, agricultural enterprises and businesses may dispose of hazardous products and items that pose an environmental risk, such as pesticides and toxic cleaning products at no charge. Fees will be charged for tires, some electronic items and appliances.

Businesses that qualify as Very Small Quantity Generators are required to preregister by Sept. 16. To register, contact Zach Davis at Veolia, 262-253-3504.

Due to COVID-19, all participants must stay in their vehicles at all times; items located in the cab or passenger seats of vehicles will not be accepted. All items being dropped off should be loaded into the rear of the vehicle, trunk, truck bed, or trailer; all electronic items need to be cleaned/wiped down before they are brought to the event. Electronic items that are not cleaned/wiped down may not be accepted by staff.

Latex paint will no longer be accepted at the Sauk County Clean Sweep events. Latex paint is non-hazardous, but it must be solidified before throwing away in regular trash. If a small amount, simply remove the lid and allow it to dry outside; for larger amounts, mix with cat litter or a paint drying product sold at hardware stores. Never dispose of liquid paint in trash.

Used motor oil may be taken during drop-off hours, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday–Thursday to the Sauk County Highway shop. For more information, call 608-355-4856.

Pharmaceuticals, IVs, and needles will not be accepted. Residents can drop off unwanted medications at police departments throughout the county and at the Sauk County Sheriff’s Department.

Other items that cannot be accepted include mattresses, furniture, explosives, detonators, blasting caps, radioactive materials including smoke alarms, infectious and biological waste, compressed gas cylinders, asbestos, demolition materials, recyclables, and yard and household waste.

Resource Solutions will handle disposal of electronic items and appliances. Fees may apply. For more information and pricing, call 608-244-5451. Cash, credit or checks payable to Resource Solutions will be collected at drop-off. A touch free payment option will also be available for those who would like to pay by card.

For more information, email conservation@saukcountywi.gov, call 608-355-3245 or visit co.sauk.wi.us/landconservation. The website also includes a list of accepted items, prices and alternative disposal options.