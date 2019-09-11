Sauk County will hold a hazardous clean sweep event from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 28 at the former Sauk County landfill, E8795 Evergreen Lane, Baraboo.
Businesses that qualify as Very Small Quantity Generators and agricultural businesses are required to preregister by Saturday, Sept. 21. A fee will be charged for non-farm businesses. Small businesses should contact Chris Bahlow at 715-298-2623; agricultural producers should contact Sauk County at 608-355-4842.
Homeowners, agricultural enterprises and businesses may dispose of hazardous products and items that pose an environmental risk, such as pesticides and toxic cleaning products at no charge. Fees will be charged for tires, some electronic items and appliances.
Latex paint is non-hazardous, but it must be solidified before throwing away in regular trash. If a small amount, simply remove the lid and allow it to dry outside; for larger amounts, mix with cat litter or a paint drying product sold at hardware stores. Never dispose of liquid paint in trash.
These items will not be accepted: pharmaceuticals, IVs, needles, explosives, detonators, blasting caps, radioactive materials including smoke alarms, infectious and biological waste, compressed gas cylinders, asbestos, demolition materials, recyclables, yard and household waste, furniture and mattresses. Residents can drop off unwanted medications at area police departments and the Sauk County Sheriff’s Department.
Resource Solutions will handle disposal of electronic items and appliances. Fees may apply. For more information and pricing, call 608-244-5451. Cash, credit or checks payable to Resource Solutions will be collected at drop-off.
For more information, email conservation@saukcountywi.gov, call 608-355-3245 or visit co.sauk.wi.us/landconservation which also includes a list of accepted items, prices and alternative disposal options.
