On March 15, members of the Mayville Legion Post 69 and Unit 69 Auxiliary present Alyce and Eugene Wurtz their continuous membership awards and patriotic lap robes. Alyce received her 80-year award and Eugene his 70-year award. The couple, originally from Mayville, now live at Prairie Ridge in Beaver Dam. From front, left, Alyce and Eugene Wurtz; back row, Maryilyn Finke Unit 69, Judy Pfalzgraf Unit 689, Carol Miller Unit 69, and Ron Pfalzgraf Post 69.