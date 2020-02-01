2 couples graduate square dance

On Jan. 22, two couples, David and Debi Odekirk of Watertown, and Ki and Kae Whang of Beaver Dam, completed their final beginners square dance and became full members of the Swingin’ Beavers Square Dance Club. They can now participate in local and area dances.

The club is a Blue Zones supporting organization stressing the social activity of square dancing that leads to good health and long life. The club dances on the second, fourth, and fifth Tuesdays of each month at Trinity Church-United Methodist, 308 Oneida St., Beaver Dam. Round dancing begins at 7 p.m. and square dancing from 7:30 until 9:30 p.m. For more information, call Bob or Bonnie at 920-386-2951 or visit swinginbeavers.com.