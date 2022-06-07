 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Coupon clippers meet $1 million milestone

  • 0
Coupon clippers meet $1 million milestone

The most faithful volunteer, Millie Halla, cheerfully clipped and sorted countless coupons until her death in 2016, at age 99.

 JANET BRICE

In January 2012, Baraboo First United Methodist Women began collecting and donating coupons to its adopted Army base in Okinawa. Ten years later, May 18, the group reached the $1 million mark in coupons donated.

The women work through the Overseas Coupon Program at ocpnet.org, shipping about $20,000 worth of coupons every 8-12 weeks for military personnel and their families to use them in the commissary and PX up to six months after they expire.

Parishioners, George and Joyce Burgess, and their neighbors, the “Oak Park Place 2nd Floor Coupon Snippers,” now do the majority of the clipping.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fair Food Festival is today

Fair Food Festival is today

The Dodge County Fairgrounds will host its Fair Food Festival from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today with food trucks, vendors, live music and popular k…

$3K scholarships awarded

$3K scholarships awarded

The W.R. & Floy A. Sauey Family Foundation has awarded one-year $3,000 collegiate scholarships, renewable for up to four years, to three c…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News