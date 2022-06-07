Coupon clippers meet $1 million milestone

In January 2012, Baraboo First United Methodist Women began collecting and donating coupons to its adopted Army base in Okinawa. Ten years later, May 18, the group reached the $1 million mark in coupons donated.

The women work through the Overseas Coupon Program at ocpnet.org, shipping about $20,000 worth of coupons every 8-12 weeks for military personnel and their families to use them in the commissary and PX up to six months after they expire.