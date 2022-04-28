 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Courthouse and West Square building closes for exercise Friday, May 6

Sauk County will conduct a full-scale exercise from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday May 6 and will close the Sauk County Courthouse and West Square building during this time.

The exercise is designed to test employee’s knowledge of the emergency plan and their reaction to six different scenarios and involves active ongoing violence and other aspects of the safety plan.

“In a critical incident, time is limited and quick action must be taken. It is the hope to develop employee muscle memory so there is quick reactions,” Jeff Jelinek, Sauk County emergency management director, said.

For more information, call Jelinek at 608-355-4410.

