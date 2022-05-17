The public will now enter the Sauk County Courthouse, 515 Oak St., Baraboo, through the entrance off Broadway. There will now be security staff from the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office on duty from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday to greet/check in the public. All public entering with any bags will have these items ran through a bag scanner.
Courthouse has new entrance
Related to this story
Most Popular
The 31st annual Sauk County Dairy Breakfast On The Farm will take place from 7-11 a.m. Saturday, June 11 at Schyvinck's Hillside Haven, E6458 …
Intersection closed starting Monday
Walmart celebrates its remodeled store
Madison College’s Reedsburg Campus hosted a pinning ceremony on May 11 to celebrate the spring 2022 graduates of its associate degree nursing …
BHS prom court named
Charlie is a 4-year-old mixed breed, surrendered because his owner couldn’t give him the time needed. Charlie is a super sweet guy and wants t…
COLUMBUS — Columbus High School Senior Award recipients are as follows.
Williams wins Daisy Award
$200 DONATIONS MADE TO 5 ORGANIZATIONS