 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Courthouse has new entrance

  • 0

The public will now enter the Sauk County Courthouse, 515 Oak St., Baraboo, through the entrance off Broadway. There will now be security staff from the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office on duty from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday to greet/check in the public. All public entering with any bags will have these items ran through a bag scanner.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nursing students get ‘pinned’

Nursing students get ‘pinned’

Madison College’s Reedsburg Campus hosted a pinning ceremony on May 11 to celebrate the spring 2022 graduates of its associate degree nursing …

PETS OF WEEK: Charlie and Smokey

PETS OF WEEK: Charlie and Smokey

Charlie is a 4-year-old mixed breed, surrendered because his owner couldn’t give him the time needed. Charlie is a super sweet guy and wants t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News