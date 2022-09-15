Cover Crop Field Day planned

Sauk County Land Resources and Environment Department will offer a cover crop field day from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct. 7 at the Sauk County Farm, S4445 Highway CH, Reedsburg. A multi-species cover crop mix has been planted at the farm following winter wheat harvest in August. Attendees will learn how to successfully establish cover crops and how they can help reduce input costs and improve productivity on your farm. There will be a rainfall simulator demonstration and an opportunity to take a closer look at customizations on the no till drill. Information will be available on the new cover crop insurance rebate program as well.