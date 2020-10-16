Cover Crop Showcase planned

The Dodge County Farmers Healthy Soil-Healthy Water Group will host a Cover Crop Showcase Open House from 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22 at the Matt Leinke farm, N8900 Sunny Point Road, Beaver Dam. The event will take place rain or shine.

Area residents, particularly shoreline owners, can learn the conservation methods being used by Dodge County farmers. Pulled pork sandwiches and beverages follow the demonstration; RSVP is requested at eventbrite.com/e/cover-crop-showcase-tickets-124175595549.

The showcase will demonstrate how cover cropping improves soil water infiltration. Improved soil reduces surface water run-off and farmland erosion. The challenges of run-off will also be discussed.

The Fox Lake Inland Protection & Rehabilitation District has launched a cover crop incentive program. Partnering with the Fox Lake Preservation Organization, the two groups have budgeted $26,000 which will be distributed to Fox Lake watershed producers who have committed to cover cropping practices.