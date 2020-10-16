Cover Crop Showcase planned

The Dodge County Farmers Healthy Soil-Healthy Water Group will host a Cover Crop Showcase Open House from 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22 at the Matt Leinke farm, N8900 Sunny Point Road, Beaver Dam. The event will take place rain or shine.
Area residents, particularly shoreline owners, can learn the conservation methods being used by Dodge County farmers. Pulled pork sandwiches and beverages follow the demonstration; RSVP is requested at eventbrite.com/e/cover-crop-showcase-tickets-124175595549.
The showcase will demonstrate how cover cropping improves soil water infiltration. Improved soil reduces surface water run-off and farmland erosion. The challenges of run-off will also be discussed.
The Fox Lake Inland Protection & Rehabilitation District has launched a cover crop incentive program. Partnering with the Fox Lake Preservation Organization, the two groups have budgeted $26,000 which will be distributed to Fox Lake watershed producers who have committed to cover cropping practices.
The farmer-led Dodge County Farmers for Healthy Soil-Healthy Water group has provided Dodge County producers a total of $37,226 to plant 4,187.6 acres of cover crops over the last two years. In 2019, the farmer-led organization provided $22,964 to plant 2,761.4 acres in Dodge County.
Area farmers interested in learning more about the benefits of cover cropping should contact Dodge County Farmers Healthy Soils-Healthy Water representatives Tony Peirick at 920-390-0583 or Marty Weiss at 920-296-4764 or visit dodgecountyfarmers.com.
