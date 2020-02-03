Cover crops workshop offered

JUNEAU — The Dodge County Farmers Healthy Soil-Healthy Water Group will host a Soil Health Expo: Building Soils to Improve Water Infiltration from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 5 at Juneau Community Center, 500 Lincoln Drive, Juneau.

Registration begins 8:30 a.m. and the program begins at 9 a.m. Lunch is included and a pizza/beverage reception follows from 3-5 p.m.

Russell Hedrick, a farmer recognized for his use of new technologies and cover crops at his 1,000 acre operation focusing on maximizing profits and direct-to-consumer marketing for products, will speak on Soil Health Diversification and Water Infiltration.

Frank Lessiter, editor of “No-Till Farmer” and author of “From Maverick to Mainstream: A History of No-Till Farming” will discuss the History of No-Till.

Cost is $25 for farmers and $50 for others. Register online at dodgecountyfarmers.com or call 920-386-3660.

Dodge County farmers interested in learning more about the benefits of cover cropping should contact Healthy Soils—Healthy Water representatives Tony Peirick at 920-390-0583 or Marty Weiss at 920-296-4764.