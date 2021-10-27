 Skip to main content
COVID-19 booster doses authorized
Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster doses are now authorized.

Sauk County Public Health will offer these at walk in clinics every Thursday. The next clinic is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at the West Square Building in Baraboo. No appointments, no insurance, free.

Who is now eligible?

Everyone age 18 and older who had one Johnson & Johnson dose should get a booster dose at least two months after their primary dose. Pfizer or Moderna can be administered as a booster dose for Johnson & Johnson recipients.

People who had both doses of Moderna or Pfizer at least 6 months ago and are at higher risk for getting or spreading COVID, such as people age 65 and older, residents in long-term care, people age 18 and older with certain underlying medical conditions, people age 18 and older at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their job of institutional setting, such as front-line essential workers and health care workers.

The Moderna or Pfizer booster dose should be administered at least six months after the second dose, and any available COVID-19 vaccine can be administered as a booster regardless of the primary series. A half dose of the initial Moderna vaccine will be administered for the Moderna booster.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccines, eligibility or which booster to have, speak with your health care provider or visit co.sauk.wi.us/publichealth/covid-19-vaccination-sites.

