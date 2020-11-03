COVID-19 exposure at Adams pub

Adams County Health & Human Services Department-Division of Public Health was notified that individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 were at Ponderosa Pines Pub and Eatery in Bancroft from noon to 8 p.m. Oct. 18; 2-10 p.m. Oct. 23; 1-10 p.m. Oct. 24 and 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 25 on the dates and times listed below, you may have been exposed while they could have been contagious.

Public Health is working to identify known potential contacts. When it is not possible to specifically identify contacts from an exposure when the person was around individuals they don’t know and social distancing may not have been maintained, the public will be notified. This person may have been in close contact with others whose names are unknown. If you were present, you may have been exposed.

When a public notification is necessary, it does not mean that the establishment did something wrong or that the establishment should be closed. If you were at this establishment when noted, monitor yourself for symptoms until two weeks after exposure. If concerned about your potential exposure, call Adams County Public Health at 608-339-4559.