COVID-19 exposures in Sauk County

Sauk County Public Health has been notified of several positive COVID-19 cases that have been spread due to weddings within the county. If you have attended a wedding in the last two weeks in Sauk County, you may have been exposed to the virus.

In an abundance of caution, we recommend that if you attended a wedding within Sauk County that you quarantine for 14 days following the event and monitor yourself for COVID-like symptoms. Visit the Sauk County Public Health website at co.sauk.wi.us/publichealth/coronavirus for COVID-19 symptoms and information.

Wear a mask, maintain 6-feet social distancing, and use hand sanitizer or wash your hands and stay home if you do not feel well or are experiencing COVID-19 like symptoms.