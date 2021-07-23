COVID-19 test site closing Monday

The decision by DCPH and Emergency Management to close the community test site was made as available support and resources provided by WI DHS and WI National Guard troops is being reduced. Local availability of free COVID-19 testing is now readily obtainable at area Walgreens and Hometown Pharmacies to support Dodge County’s current COVID-19 testing needs.

“It is still important for unvaccinated individuals to get tested if they were in close contact with someone with COVID-19 or if they have any COVID-19 symptoms. For anyone that is fully vaccinated, they do not have to get tested after a close contact with someone with COVID 19, as long as they do not develop symptoms and don’t live or work in a shared, communal, congregate setting, such as a correctional facility,” said Abby Sauer, Dodge County Public Health Officer. “First contact your doctor to ask if your primary health care clinic provides testing. If testing is not available, you can find free community testing at select area pharmacies, such as Walgreens and Hometown Pharmacy, which are part of the State’s COVID-19 Community Testing Sites.”