 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 test site open through Jan. 26
0 Comments

COVID-19 test site open through Jan. 26

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Dodge County Public Health, the Wisconsin National Guard and Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, will continue to operate the Beaver Dam COVID-19 Community Test Site at 1701 N. Spring St., Beaver Dam, through Jan. 26.

The site was scheduled to cease operations after Jan. 5 but WING personnel will continue to be redeployed to assist with staffing shortages at area health care entities.

The COVID-19 Community Test Site for anyone age 1-year or older, is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday through Jan. 26. No appointments, walk-ins only, pre-register at register.covidconnect.wi.gov.

Bathrooms will not be available; masks are required in the building and minors must have an adult present.

Anyone tested will be notified of the results by email or phone. A hotline, provided by Wisconsin Department of Health Services, is available for anyone that has not received their results in four days, or has questions about their test result at 1-866-419-6988.

For more information about how to schedule an appointment at other test sites, call a local pharmacy, visit dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/community-testing.htm, or call 211.

For the latest local COVID-19 news, visit co.dodge.wi.gov.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Tomah Health hosts blood drive

Tomah Health and Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin will hold a two-day blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Jan. 19-20 at Tomah’s Recreation Park, …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News