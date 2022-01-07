COVID-19 test site open through Jan. 26

Dodge County Public Health, the Wisconsin National Guard and Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, will continue to operate the Beaver Dam COVID-19 Community Test Site at 1701 N. Spring St., Beaver Dam, through Jan. 26.

The site was scheduled to cease operations after Jan. 5 but WING personnel will continue to be redeployed to assist with staffing shortages at area health care entities.

The COVID-19 Community Test Site for anyone age 1-year or older, is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday through Jan. 26. No appointments, walk-ins only, pre-register at register.covidconnect.wi.gov.

Bathrooms will not be available; masks are required in the building and minors must have an adult present.

Anyone tested will be notified of the results by email or phone. A hotline, provided by Wisconsin Department of Health Services, is available for anyone that has not received their results in four days, or has questions about their test result at 1-866-419-6988.