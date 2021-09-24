COVID-19 testing availability at Mile Bluff

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Mile Bluff Medical Center has testing services available for individuals who are exposed to or who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Several options are available.
Outpatient swab-only testing
For those with minor to moderate symptoms, and those with no symptoms at all. Billed as an outpatient lab test, available from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, at the East Clinic of Mile Bluff Clinic, 1040 Division St., Mauston. For online reservations, visit milebluff.com/covidtesting. No provider visit needed.
Clinic visit with testing
For those with non-emergent severe symptoms of COVID-19 - fever, cough, shortness of breath, diarrhea, sore throat, or a recent loss of taste and/or smell, etc.
Includes a visit with a provider and is billed as a regular clinic visit with testing, during clinic hours Monday-Friday. Appointments are required; call 608-847-5000.
Visit to Emergency Room or Urgent Care
For those experiencing life-threatening severe symptoms - trouble breathing, persistent pain/pressure in chest, new confusion, inability to stay awake, etc. Billed as an emergency room or urgent care visit with testing.
Use these guidelines to determine which testing option is best for symptoms and insurance coverage. For more information, visit milebluff.com.