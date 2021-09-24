COVID-19 testing availability at Mile Bluff

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Mile Bluff Medical Center has testing services available for individuals who are exposed to or who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Several options are available.

Outpatient swab-only testing

For those with minor to moderate symptoms, and those with no symptoms at all. Billed as an outpatient lab test, available from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, at the East Clinic of Mile Bluff Clinic, 1040 Division St., Mauston. For online reservations, visit milebluff.com/covidtesting. No provider visit needed.

Clinic visit with testing

For those with non-emergent severe symptoms of COVID-19 - fever, cough, shortness of breath, diarrhea, sore throat, or a recent loss of taste and/or smell, etc.

Includes a visit with a provider and is billed as a regular clinic visit with testing, during clinic hours Monday-Friday. Appointments are required; call 608-847-5000.

Visit to Emergency Room or Urgent Care