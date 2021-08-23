COVID-19 testing available In Adams County

Adams County and Wisconsin continue to experience an increase of COVID-19 cases driven by the highly infectious Delta variant, which is now widespread in all parts of Wisconsin and the nation. The Delta variant is much more contagious than the original strain of COVID-19. As the spread increases, so does the risk that new, variants that are potentially more dangerous will develop.
There are four options for COVID-19 testing in Adams County:
- Adams County Health & Human Services-Division of Public Health, 108 E. North St., Friendship, hosts drive-up testing from 12-2:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Appointments are required; call 608-339-4559.
- Adams-Friendship Area School District testing is available for students and staff only. Testing will be completed for students and staff that are symptomatic or a close contact to someone that has tested positive for COVID-19. Testing done if the student’s parent/guardian consents. Call the school office for more information.
- Gundersen Moundview Hospital and Clinics, 402 W. Lake St., Friendship, offers drive-up testing from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Appointments are required; call 608-339-3331.
- Town of Rome Fire Department, 1156 Alpine Drive, Nekoosa, offers drive-up testing from 1-3 p.m. Fridays beginning Aug. 27. No appointment required, pre-register at register.covidconnect.wi.gov.
Testing options in neighboring counties available at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/community-testing.
For up-to-date information, visit facebook.com/adamscountypublichealth or facebook.com/gundersenmoundview.