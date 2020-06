Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

The Juneau County Emergency Management and Health Department are teaming up with the Wisconsin National Guard and the Mauston School District to host a one-day COVID-19 community-testing event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 8 at Olson Middle School, 508 Grayside Ave., Mauston. The event is open to all Wisconsin residents, symptomatic and asymptomatic.