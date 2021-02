Due to the extreme temperatures predicted to continue through the week, the National Guard will not hold the free COVID-19 testing sites set for today at the Portage Water Utility and Friday at the Cambria Fire Department.

The noon to 6 p.m. Feb. 26 COVID-19 testing site in Cambria is still scheduled.

During these extreme cold times, note that dates and times of testing sites are subject to change. For more information, call Columbia County Emergency Management at 608-742-4166 ext. 1308 or 1309.