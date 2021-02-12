COVID-19 vaccination clinic planned

On Feb. 11, Columbia County Public Health held its first COVID-19 vaccination clinic where 200 Phase 1A eligible clients were vaccinated.

Vaccination appointments are being scheduled for the next clinic of Phase 1A and 65 years and older individuals beginning at 1 p.m. Monday at 111 E. Mullett St., Portage. Use the ADRC entrance. Complete instructions provided at time of scheduling. To schedule an appointment, call the Health & Human Services at 608-742-9227 and provide a phone number and/or an email address. Number of appointments limited to vaccine allotment.

Wisconsin is still only receiving limited allocations of the vaccine so not everyone in this age group will be able to be vaccinated immediately. Reach out to your local provider for availability as an alternate option.

For additional vaccination providers, visit co.columbia.wi.us/ColumbiaCounty/hhs/HealthHumanService/PublicHealth/Coronavirus/COVID-19VaccineResources/tabid/9264/Default.aspx.