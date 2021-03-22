COVID-19 vaccination eligibility enters final phases

The final phases of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expansion impacting the Aspirus service area have been announced by the Wisconsin Departments of Health. People age 16 and older with certain medical conditions that have a greater risk of severe infection from COVID-19 become eligible today and on May 1, everyone age 16 and older qualify.

Individuals can request the COVID-19 vaccine through Aspirus as they become eligible. Appointments are offered based on vaccine supply and priority will continue to be given to individuals from earlier phases who previously requested vaccination.

To request a vaccine when eligible, use the Aspirus MyAspirus patient portal.

Aspirus schedulers will continue calling eligible individuals to make appointments prior to these dates and for anyone without a MyAspirus account. You do not need to be an existing Aspirus patient to have a MyAspirus account and can sign up at myaspirus.org.

An alternative online request form is available at aspirus.org/vaccine and the Aspirus COVID-19 call center remains available at 1-844-568-0701 or 715-843-1454.