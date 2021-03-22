 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 vaccination eligibility enters final phases
0 comments

COVID-19 vaccination eligibility enters final phases

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COVID-19 vaccination eligibility enters final phases

The final phases of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expansion impacting the Aspirus service area have been announced by the Wisconsin Departments of Health. People age 16 and older with certain medical conditions that have a greater risk of severe infection from COVID-19 become eligible today and on May 1, everyone age 16 and older qualify.

Individuals can request the COVID-19 vaccine through Aspirus as they become eligible. Appointments are offered based on vaccine supply and priority will continue to be given to individuals from earlier phases who previously requested vaccination.

To request a vaccine when eligible, use the Aspirus MyAspirus patient portal.

Aspirus schedulers will continue calling eligible individuals to make appointments prior to these dates and for anyone without a MyAspirus account. You do not need to be an existing Aspirus patient to have a MyAspirus account and can sign up at myaspirus.org.

An alternative online request form is available at aspirus.org/vaccine and the Aspirus COVID-19 call center remains available at 1-844-568-0701 or 715-843-1454.

Language assistance is available over the phone as needed.

Those who have already submitted a vaccine request do not need to re-submit a request through MyAspirus and are asked to avoid calling Aspirus for vaccination status updates.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News