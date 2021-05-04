 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 vaccine clinics set
0 comments

COVID-19 vaccine clinics set

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Columbia County Public Health will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for the second dose of the Moderna vaccine on Thursday, May 6 at the Columbia County Health & Human Services, 111 E. Mullett St., Portage. Those eligible for the second dose have been pre-scheduled.

Then on Thursday, May 13, a first dose Moderna vaccination clinic will be held at the Columbia County Health & Human Services office. Walk-ins are welcome or scheduling online will be available after 1 p.m. Monday, May 10. For assistance with scheduling, call 608-742-9227.

Johnson & Johnson Mobile Clinics will be available soon or for additional vaccination providers, visit columbia.wi.us for scheduled sites.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

RAHS art exhibit set
Community

RAHS art exhibit set

Reedsburg ArtsLink will feature the art of Reedsburg Area High School students in a juried exhibit from 1-5 p.m. May 13-14 at the Woolen Mill …

Community

Monien earns recognition

The National Society of High School Scholars selected Carraigh Monien of Beaver Dam, to become a member of the organization on March 29. The s…

Community

Senior Activities: May 3-9

Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam: Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday th…

Community

Drive-thru job fair planned

MADISON - The Workforce Development Board of South Central Wisconsin, the WorkSmart Network, Wisconsin Job Service and the county economic dev…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News