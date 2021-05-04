COVID-19 vaccine clinics set

Columbia County Public Health will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for the second dose of the Moderna vaccine on Thursday, May 6 at the Columbia County Health & Human Services, 111 E. Mullett St., Portage. Those eligible for the second dose have been pre-scheduled.

Then on Thursday, May 13, a first dose Moderna vaccination clinic will be held at the Columbia County Health & Human Services office. Walk-ins are welcome or scheduling online will be available after 1 p.m. Monday, May 10. For assistance with scheduling, call 608-742-9227.

Johnson & Johnson Mobile Clinics will be available soon or for additional vaccination providers, visit columbia.wi.us for scheduled sites.