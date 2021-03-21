COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expanded

Beginning March 22, new priority groups will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
This includes individuals age 16 and older with certain medical conditions that have a greater risk of severe infection from COVID-19 will be eligible.
The next eligible group includes individuals with the following medical conditions: asthma moderate-to-severe, cancer, cerebrovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, COPD-chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, Down syndrome, heart conditions—such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies, hypertension or high blood pressure, immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant, blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines, liver disease, neurologic conditions—such as dementia, obesity with a body mass index of 30-39 kg/m2, overweight with BMI of 25-29 kg/m2, pregnancy, pulmonary fibrosis, severe obesity with BMI of 40 kg/m2 or more, sickle cell disease, type 1 or 2 diabetes mellitus, and thalassemia.
DHS also clarified that clergy, restaurant workers as part of the food supply eligibility group and public safety including judges, prosecutors and district attorneys and public defenders are eligible.
DHS plans to open vaccine eligibility to all individuals age 16 and older on May 1.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccine eligibility and options, visit dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-about.htm
One way to make a vaccine appointment locally is through public health’s Facebook page at facebook.com/adamscountypublichealth or call 608-339-4559. Those scheduling an appointment will be asked how they meet vaccine eligibility requirements.
Appointments can also be made at Gundersen Moundview for upcoming community vaccine clinics at 608-339-3331 or at Friendship Clinic by calling 608-339-3331, option 2 or online for registered MyChart users.