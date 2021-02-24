COVID-19 vaccine opens to child care providers March 1

Starting March 1, new priority groups will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, starting with educators and child care providers. This includes all child care providers, public and private school programs, out-of-school time programs, virtual learning support, and community learning center programs; all staff in Boys & Girls Clubs and YMCAs; all staff in preschool and Head Start through K-12 education settings; faculty and staff in higher education settings who have direct student contact.

The Juneau County Health Department is planning to provide COVID Vaccine Clinics specifically for child care workers and educators who are not already included in a Juneau County School System; targeting the third week of March. Call 608-847-9279 to be added to the vaccine list. If you already fall into an eligible group and have not received your vaccine yet, you can still get your vaccine through your local provider or the Juneau County Health Department.