COVID-19 vaccine safety

On Dec. 12, the Food and Drug Administration issued an Emergency Use Authorization for the Pfizer vaccine. Multiple other COVID-19 vaccines are in trial phases at the FDA. Even after vaccination, good pandemic behavior must be used as the vaccine needs two doses for full protection and it takes several weeks after the second dose for the body to build up immunity. It will take months to reach community immunity. So, continue to stay home, practice social distancing, wear a mask and practice good hand hygiene.
The Adams County Health & Human Services Department addresses some of the myths found on social media.
MYTH: The COVID-19 vaccine isn’t safe because it was developed so quickly.
FACT: Due to the worldwide impact of the pandemic, many companies invested a great deal of resources into developing a vaccine for COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccines are going through all the same steps in the trial phases that all vaccines go through to get the full FDA approval. To receive EUA, the manufacturer must have followed at least half of the study participants for at least two months after completing the vaccination series. The vaccine must be proven safe and effective in that population. The FDA will only give a vaccine an EUA if the current trial data shows that the vaccine is safe and has more benefits than risks. The ongoing safety of the COVID-19 vaccine will be closely monitored by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and FDA.
MYTH: I already had COVID-19 and recovered, so I don’t need to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
FACT: There is still not clear data on how long after having COVID-19 someone is protected from getting it again - this is called natural immunity. While more studies are needed, early evidence shows that natural immunity from COVID-19 might not last very long.
MYTH: There are severe side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine.
FACT: There may be short-term mild to moderate vaccine reactions that resolve without complications. For example, the vaccine may cause a sore arm and potentially a fever. This is a normal part of getting vaccinated and these side effects are indicators that your immune system is responding to the vaccine. Side effects are common when receiving any type of vaccine, like the annual flu shot. You cannot get COVID-19 from the vaccine - it is an inactivated vaccine and does not have live virus in it.
MYTH: More people are going to die from side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine than would actually die from getting the virus.
FACT: You see a lot of claims on social media that the mortality rate for COVID-19 is “only 1-2%” and that it isn’t necessary to get vaccinated against a virus with a high survival rate. But did you know that a 1% mortality rate for COVID-19 is 10 times more deadly than the seasonal flu? Mortality rates also vary widely based on age, sex and underlying health conditions. It’s important to remember that getting the vaccine isn’t just about survival from COVID-19. It’s about preventing the spread of COVID-19 to others that may have long-term negative health effects. While no vaccine is 100% effective, they are better than not getting a vaccine at all.
MYTH: The COVID-19 vaccine has a microchip in it and will alter my DNA.
FACT: There is no vaccine microchip and the vaccine will not track people. The first COVID-19 vaccines that become available, like the Pfizer vaccine, are messenger RNA vaccines. These mRNA vaccines work by instructing cells in the body how to make a protein that triggers an immune response. They will not interact with or do anything to the DNA of your cells. Human cells break down and get rid of mRNA soon after they have finished using it.
MYTH: The COVID-19 vaccines were developed using fetal tissue.
FACT: The mRNA COVID-19 vaccines were not created with and do not require the use of fetal cell cultures in the production process.
For current, accurate information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, visit dhs.wisconsin.covid-19/vaccine.htm. For information about COVID-19 in Adams County, see facebook.com/adamscountypublichealth or call 608-339-4559.
