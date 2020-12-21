COVID-19 vaccine safety

MYTH: I already had COVID-19 and recovered, so I don’t need to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

FACT: There is still not clear data on how long after having COVID-19 someone is protected from getting it again - this is called natural immunity. While more studies are needed, early evidence shows that natural immunity from COVID-19 might not last very long.

MYTH: There are severe side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine.

FACT: There may be short-term mild to moderate vaccine reactions that resolve without complications. For example, the vaccine may cause a sore arm and potentially a fever. This is a normal part of getting vaccinated and these side effects are indicators that your immune system is responding to the vaccine. Side effects are common when receiving any type of vaccine, like the annual flu shot. You cannot get COVID-19 from the vaccine - it is an inactivated vaccine and does not have live virus in it.

MYTH: More people are going to die from side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine than would actually die from getting the virus.