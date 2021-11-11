COVID-19 vaccines available for ages 5-11 at Mile Bluff

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has approved and recommended the use of a COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5-11 to help protect them from contracting and spreading the virus. Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized for children as a two-stage series taken three weeks apart.

With staff training complete and vaccine supply on site, Mile Bluff has begun administering the vaccines for all community members, not just Mile Bluff patients at Mile Bluff Medical Center, 1050 Division St., Mauston.

Vaccines are available by appointment only at 608-847-5000 or at milebluff.com/request from 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday sand from 8 a.m. Saturdays. Children and guardians will be directed to the old rehabilitation department, where they will register and receive the vaccine. Guardians required to accompany their children throughout the appointment. Following CDC guidelines, wear a mask while in the medical center.

Children who have received the COVID-19 vaccine have experienced mild side effects – like soreness in the arm, fatigue, headaches or a slight fever – that have gone away in one or two days. Children, ages 5-11, are given a dose that is one-third the amount that is being used for older adolescents and adults. The risk of a child having a serious reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine is very low.