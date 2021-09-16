COVID cases continue to rise

Adams County continues to experience an increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, according to Adams County Health and Human Services-Division of Public Health.

Adams County Public Health is following several open COVID-19 outbreaks. The majority of cases, including those hospitalized and those who have died of COVID, are unvaccinated. Help prevent severe illness and additional lives lost to COVID-19 by limiting contact with others, wearing a mask, getting vaccinated if able to, and staying home when sick.

The free COVID-19 vaccine is offered to anyone age 12 and older, patients or non-patients, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays by appointment or walk-in at Gundersen Moundview.

Adams County Public Health regularly hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines from 2-2:50 p.m. Wednesdays at the Health & Human Services Department, 108 E. North St., Friendship. Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome. For information on clinics, visit co.adams.wi.us/covid-19 or call 608-339-4559.

Aspirus Riverview Clinic in Adams offers COVID vaccines and appointments at 608-339-5250.