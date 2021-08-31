 Skip to main content
COVID cases on the rise in Adams County
Adams County Health & Human Services-Division of Public Health continues to experience an increase in COVID-19 cases. On Aug. 25, the seven-day average was eight newly confirmed cases/day. Compared with less than one per day on July 1.

If exposed to COVID-19, even if fully vaccinated, get tested 3-5 days after exposure and monitor for symptoms. If not fully vaccinated, quarantine. If symptoms develop, isolate and get tested at a test site or call health care provider.

Community test sites include:

  • Adams County Health & Human Services-Division of Public Health, 108 E. North St., Friendship, offers drive-up testing from noon to 2:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Call 608-339-4559 to schedule a required appointment.
  • Town of Rome Fire Department, 1156 Alpine Drive, Nekoosa, offers drive-up testing from 1-3 p.m. Fridays. No appointment required, pre-register at register.covidconnect.wi.gov.

Monitor your health and think about recent close contacts in case notification needed if test results are positive. Stay home if experiencing symptoms, regardless of vaccination status. If test result positive, expect a confidential call from ACPH to discuss isolation.

For information on COVID-19, visit facebook.com/adamscountypublichealth or facebook.com/gundersenmoundview.

