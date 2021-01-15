 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID test site closed Monday
comments

COVID test site closed Monday

{{featured_button_text}}

All Wisconsin National Guard supported COVID-19 Community Test Sites are closed for the federal holiday on Monday.

Therefore the Dodge County COVID Community Test Site at 1701 N. Spring St. will be closed on Monday and re-open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News