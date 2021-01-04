 Skip to main content
COVID testing extended at Baraboo campus
COVID testing extended at Baraboo campus

The three University of Wisconsin-Platteville campuses have extended free COVID-19 surge testing until mid-January. The tests are available to students, faculty, staff and the community under a UW System initiative.

Tests will be conducted at UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays in the Brown Theatre, Fine Arts Building, 1006 Connie Blvd., Baraboo.

To register for appointments, visit doineedacovid19test.com.

The UW System surge testing sites are the first in the country to use the new Abbott BinaxNOW tests. Test results are available in about 15 minutes.

