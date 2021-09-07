 Skip to main content
COVID testing site opens
COVID testing site opens

Gables Motel in Downtown Dells and the Dell Creek Motel in Lake Delton will host a free COVID-19 Testing site sponsored by Center for COVID Control from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday in the Gables Motel parking lot, 822 Oak St.

