COVID testing site opens
Portage pantry tests new program offering
IXONIA — Friends of Harnischfeger Park will host its annual FallFest fundraising event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at Harnischfeg…
The 46th annual, internationally renowned, “Birds in Art” Exhibition opens Saturday at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum in Wausau. Artwork …
The Dodge County Fairgrounds will host a Fair Food Festival with live music on the Open Jam Stage from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.
Bo-Peep is a sweet 1-½-year-old medium mixed breed surrendered after her owner’s health declined.
Horicon Bank celebrates 125th anniversary with community picnic
The Portage FFA Chapter attended the 92nd Wisconsin FFA Convention held July 5-8 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.
The Sauk County Historical Society will host Tuesdays with a First Lady, a four-part series, featuring Jessica Michna, owner of First Impressi…
Attorney Patrick Taggart, II, has opened a new law firm, Taggart Law LLC on Sept. 1. He was previously a partner with LaRowe Gerlach Taggart LLP.
Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam