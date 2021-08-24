 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cow Chip Arts & Crafts Fair returns
0 Comments

Cow Chip Arts & Crafts Fair returns

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
“Chef Gourds,” by Jane Dillon, Dillon's Decorative Designs.

“Chef Gourds,” by Jane Dillon, Dillon's Decorative Designs.

 RIVER ARTS/Contributed

River Arts Inc will host the Cow Chip Arts & Crafts Fair from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 at Marion Park, 145 First St., Prairie Du Sac.

Handmade art and craft items from 100 vendors from across the Midwest will offer pottery, jewelry, seasonal décor, garden sculpture, drawings/paintings, and more.

Admission is free, facemasks are recommended regardless of vaccination status and aisles are wider for social distancing while shopping.

For more information, email Kristina at kcoopman@riverartsinc.org. Registration for 2022 vendors opens Sept. 7.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Medicare workshop planned

The Dodge and Jefferson County benefit specialists will host ABCs of Medicare workshop from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22 at the Watertown Seni…

Community

Teachers college host reunion

Dodge County Teachers College alumni will host a reunion for everyone who attended the college with social hour at 3 p.m. and dinner at 4 p.m.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News