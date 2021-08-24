Cow Chip Arts & Crafts Fair returns

River Arts Inc will host the Cow Chip Arts & Crafts Fair from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 at Marion Park, 145 First St., Prairie Du Sac.

Handmade art and craft items from 100 vendors from across the Midwest will offer pottery, jewelry, seasonal décor, garden sculpture, drawings/paintings, and more.

Admission is free, facemasks are recommended regardless of vaccination status and aisles are wider for social distancing while shopping.

For more information, email Kristina at kcoopman@riverartsinc.org. Registration for 2022 vendors opens Sept. 7.