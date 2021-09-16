 Skip to main content
Cow Chip Throw honored, $5,000 donated
Consumers Cooperative and Cenex honored the State Cow Chip Throw and Festival in Sauk Prairie as a source of pride along with a $5,000 donation to the Sauk Prairie School District for the Sauk Prairie FFA Green House Building Project on Sept. 7. From left, Kris Ganser, Eric Cantwell, Sally Ladsten, Troy Talford, Sydney Rider, Lexi Atkinson, and Logan Gallagher.

 CONSUMERS COOPERATIVE/Contributed

Consumers Cooperative and Cenex, the energy brand of CHS, on Sept. 7, have honored the State Cow Chip Throw and Festival, Sauk Prairie, as a source of pride. As part of this award, the cooperative will donate $5,000 to the Sauk Prairie School District for the Sauk Prairie FFA Green House Building Project.

The State Cow Chip Throw and Festival is an annual festival that features a ping-pong-paddle-sized cow chip-throwing contest. The community winners have the opportunity to level up to a national chip-throwing contest hosted in Oklahoma. The festival also includes live music, kids’ activities, entertainment and a local craft fair.   

The grant was provided through an initiative that encourages Cenex dealers, retailers and distributors to share stories about what makes their local communities special.

