Cow Chip Throw honored, $5,000 donated

Consumers Cooperative and Cenex, the energy brand of CHS, on Sept. 7, have honored the State Cow Chip Throw and Festival, Sauk Prairie, as a source of pride. As part of this award, the cooperative will donate $5,000 to the Sauk Prairie School District for the Sauk Prairie FFA Green House Building Project.

The State Cow Chip Throw and Festival is an annual festival that features a ping-pong-paddle-sized cow chip-throwing contest. The community winners have the opportunity to level up to a national chip-throwing contest hosted in Oklahoma. The festival also includes live music, kids’ activities, entertainment and a local craft fair.

The grant was provided through an initiative that encourages Cenex dealers, retailers and distributors to share stories about what makes their local communities special.