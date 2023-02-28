The Dodge County Concert Association will present The Dan Miller Cowboy Music Revue as its fourth concert of the season on Saturday at the Beaver Dam High School Auditorium, 501 Gould St., Beaver Dam. Doors open at 6 p.m. with seating at 6:20 p.m. and the 7 p.m. performance. A drawing of gift certificates for association members is at 6:55 p.m.

Dan Miller of Nashville, Tennessee, and Cody, Wyoming, is the host of a variety of television shows such as “The Best of the West.” He will take the stage with Wendy Corr and Stephanie Streeter to entertain as he has entertained people from more than 65 countries over the past 18 years.

The program may include “Back in the Saddle,” “Rawhide” and “Wyoming Keeps Calling Me Home.”

For more information, call Rodney Binder at 920-219-9523 or visit dodgecountyconcertassociation.net.