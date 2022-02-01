CPA firm promotes Neuman

Chortek, LLP, a CPA and business advisory firm, promoted Eric Neuman to principal on Dec. 16, 2021. Neuman, 36, grew up in Pardeeville, and will be responsible for the management of the operations of the Assurance & Accounting department. He will also be an active participant in determining the strategic direction of both the department and the firm.

“Eric’s technical competence was strong early on. We gave him a lot of responsibility on our biggest, most complex audit clients. He took the work and ran with it. We were thrilled to promote him to this important position,” said Mark Albrecht, managing partner.

Neuman joined Chortek as an intern in 2009, and quickly rose to several supervisory and management positions. Starting January 2022, he started on his path to partner by beginning The Growth Partnership’s intensive three-year partner training program, The Partner Institute.

Neuman received a bachelor of business administration degree in accounting and finance in 2009, and a master of professional accounting degree in 2010, from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee. In April 2019, he was awarded as an Emerging Leader by the Waukesha County Business Alliance, an honor that only goes to eight people each year in the Waukesha County area.