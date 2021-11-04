Cranberry Crawl draws 150 tourists to Tomah area

The Inaugural Cranberry Crawl held Sept. 11 at the new Quarry Meadows Off-Road Park drew more than 50 participating off-road vehicles and about 150 people to Tomah. Terry Whipple, of Quarry Meadows, said he “is amazed to find this to be such a family-friendly event. They [the off-road team] not only showed up in family groups, but took my 3-year-old granddaughter under their wing by checking out her tiny ATV with a special safety check.”

Efforts are underway to create a local Driftless Region off-road chapter. Interested individuals can visit the Wisconsin Coalition of Four Wheel Drives at wc4wd.com.

The WC4WD also seeks additional landowners to continue building its off-road base in the Driftless region. Sub-lease funds are available from WC4WD in the form of annual payments based on trail length, contiguous trails and quality of trails.

Insurance and annual lease fees are provided by WC4WD. The group closely monitors all events that it sponsors and works with landowners to market their property for the off-road tourism market. If you are interested in a ride along or visiting Quarry Meadows, contact Whipple or Tamaya Loewe at the Juneau County EDC offices at 608-427-2070.