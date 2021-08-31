Cranberry Crawl off-road event planned

Monroe or Juneau County landowners may qualify for a VIP ride along at the Inaugural Cranberry Crawl from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 11 at the new Quarry Meadows Off-Road Park, just outside of Tomah. Ride along slots are limited.

The Wisconsin Coalition of Four Wheel Drives, wc4wd.com, seeks additional landowners to continue building its off-road base in the Driftless region. Their goal is to have several properties all within a half hour of each other for cross events and varied trails. “It takes the parts of your land that is unusable and makes it useable and accessible. With the new trails created by WC4WD, it is now better for wildlife and I’ve been able to get to parts of my land that I haven’t been able to before,” said Terry Whipple, Quarry Meadows.

The WC4WD has been clearing land and building trails for the last two years at Quarry Meadows. Sub-lease funds are available from WC4WD in the form of annual payments based on trail length, contiguous trails and quality of trails.

Insurance and annual lease fees are provided by WC4WD. The group closely monitors all sponsored events and works with landowners to market their property for the off-road tourism market.

If interested in a ride along or visiting Quarry Meadows during Cranberry Crawl, contact Whipple or Tamaya Loewe at the Juneau County Economic Development Corp offices at 608-427-2070.