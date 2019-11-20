Mile Bluff’s Crest View and Fair View nursing & rehabilitation centers both earned five-star ratings from The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, CMS. The official site for Medicare, medicare.gov, provides a resource that rates each nursing home on a scale of one to five stars. The five-star quality rating system was created to help consumers, their families and caregivers compare nursing homes in an easy way. Each nursing home receives one overall rating, as well as separate ratings in three areas, health inspections, staffing and quality measures.
Nursing homes vary in the quality of care and services provided. Health inspection results, staffing data, and quality of resident care information are three important ways to measure the quality. The star rating system can provide important information and help individuals compare homes by topics considered to be most important.
For more information or tours for the Crest View Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 612 View St., New Lisbon, call 608-562-3667. For more information or tours for the Fair View Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 1050 Division St., Mauston, call 608-847-1290.
