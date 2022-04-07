 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crews to begin spraying invasive plants

The Dodge County Highway Commission will initiate a higher level of maintenance regarding rural roadside vegetation management, primarily the eradication of noxious invasive plant species.

Crews will be spraying invasive species within the road right-of-way and adjacent property areas to help control and eradicate wild parsnip and other harmful invasive weed species. Staff has been trained and certified in applying Environmental Protection Agency certified herbicides. These herbicides are plant specific and will not hurt native plants.

All state and county roads on the west side of the county will be sprayed this year – Highway 26 to the west county line, depending on weather; anticipating three weeks of spraying starting in late April.

Organic growers are encouraged to contact the Dodge County Highway office with concerns and questions regarding this program at 920-386-3650, Monday-Thursday.

