Crime prevention grant available

The Dodge County Crime Prevention Funding Board as established by the Dodge County Board has a grant opportunity of up to $15,000 available. The purpose of the board and the grant is to provide funds to qualifying entities for the purpose of funding crime prevention programs.

To be eligible, applicants must meet one of these requirements: One or more private non-profit organizations within the county that has as its primary purpose preventing crime, providing a funding source for crime prevention programs, encouraging the public to report crime or assisting law enforcement agencies in the apprehension of criminal offenders; or a law enforcement agency within the county that has a crime prevention fund, if the contribution is credited to the crime prevention fund and is used for crime prevention purposes.