The critical core leadership skills training series will be offered from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Oct. 15, 22, 29, and Nov. 5, 12, 19 at the Western Technical College- Mauston Campus, 1000 College Ave., Mauston. A minimum of 10 participants are needed to run the training.
The Critical Core Leadership Skills series is designed to give your supervisors an opportunity to acquire new skills and practice strategies that will provide immediate results in the productivity of your organization. Topics will include, team building; emotional intelligence; communication productively for results; time management for work-life balance; accountability: the antidote for toxicity in the workplace; legal issues for supervisors.
For more information and registration, call 608-785-9232, or email bis@westerntc.edu, or visit westerntc.edu/bis.
