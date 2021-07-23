Croft performs at River Arts on Water

Performing next in River Arts Inc.’s Al Fresco Series are Mark Croft and Jon Vriesacker at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6 at River Arts on Water Gallery, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac.

Croft is an award-winning singer/songwriter and acoustic guitarist unafraid to break the genre barriers. He takes inspiration from a variety of musical styles and blends them into his own pop, roots and Americana based approach to songwriting.

Violinist Jon Vriesacker, a member of the Madison Symphony Orchestra, will join Croft.

Al Fresco Concerts are held outside in the green space next to River Arts on Water Gallery. Tickets are $15 and must be purchased in advance. Limited seating available. For more information, visit riverartsinc.org/croft-vriesacker or call 608-643-5215.