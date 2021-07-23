 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Croft performs at River Arts on Water
0 Comments

Croft performs at River Arts on Water

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Croft performs at River Arts on Water

Performing next in River Arts Inc.’s Al Fresco Series are Mark Croft at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6 at River Arts on Water Gallery, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac.

 MARK CROFT/Contributed

Performing next in River Arts Inc.’s Al Fresco Series are Mark Croft and Jon Vriesacker at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6 at River Arts on Water Gallery, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac.

Croft is an award-winning singer/songwriter and acoustic guitarist unafraid to break the genre barriers. He takes inspiration from a variety of musical styles and blends them into his own pop, roots and Americana based approach to songwriting.

Violinist Jon Vriesacker, a member of the Madison Symphony Orchestra, will join Croft.

Al Fresco Concerts are held outside in the green space next to River Arts on Water Gallery. Tickets are $15 and must be purchased in advance. Limited seating available. For more information, visit riverartsinc.org/croft-vriesacker or call 608-643-5215.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hill joins MPTC board
Community

Hill joins MPTC board

Steven Hill, of Fond du Lac, was named the newest member of the Moraine Park Technical College District Board on July 12. Hill will serve as a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News