CROP Hunger Walk is Saturday

Baraboo area churches will participate in the annual CROP Hunger Walk with registration at 12:30 p.m. and the walk at 1 p.m. Sunday First Congregational United Church of Christ, 131 Sixth Ave., Baraboo. The walk route includes the River Walk to Ochsner Park and back to First UCC.

The event's theme is Ending Hunger One Step at a Time and participants will raise money through sponsors to feed hungry people in Baraboo and around the world. There will be music, balloon animals, t-shirts for 25 participants and clown noses for the first 50 people who arrive. Donations may also be made at crophungerwalk.org and indicating team name “Baraboo Churches.”